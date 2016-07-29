FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gaming Nation Inc announces cancellation of stock options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Gaming Nation Inc

* Gaming Nation Inc. announces cancellation of stock options

* Cancelled 832,500 incentive stock options granted under corporation's stock option plan to certain officers and directors of Co

* Cancelled options were voluntarily surrendered by holders thereof for no consideration

* Cancelled options were originally granted on June 9, 2015 and July 12, 2015 with an exercise price of $2.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

