July 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank says

* We are on track to reach a CET1 ratio of at least 12.5% by the end of 2018

* We come out of the 2016 stress test stronger than in 2014, although this year's exercise was more demanding

* CET1 ratio would be 7.8% in adverse scenario, 12.1% in baseline scenario