BRIEF-Intrepid Potash announces extension of debt covenant waivers
July 29, 2016 / 8:30 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Intrepid Potash announces extension of debt covenant waivers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Intrepid Potash Inc :

* Agreement is non-binding and allows parties until September 30, 2016, to complete negotiations and definitive documentation

* In addition, co received commitment from a third party lender for an alternative credit facility to replace existing credit facility

* Intrepid Potash announces extension of debt covenant waivers and agreement in principle on revised terms with creditors

* Says Intrepid’s $8 million revolving credit facility was amended to, among other things, reduce borrowing capacity to $1 million

* Has also reached an agreement in principle with holders of its senior notes regarding revised terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

