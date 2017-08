July 29 (Reuters) - Northstar Realty Europe Corp :

* Says size of the board was increased from seven to eight members - SEC filing

* Says board voted to elect Dianne Hurley, effective August 3, 2016, as an independent director of the board Source text: (bit.ly/2aAUf9e) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)