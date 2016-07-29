FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shire recommends ADS holders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Shire PLC

* Shire recommends ADS holders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"

* Notified of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital to purchase up to 1 million ADS of Shire at price of $182.75/ads in cash

* TRC Capital's offer is for approximately 0.33 percent of outstanding ordinary shares of shire

* "Shire is not associated with TRC Capital, its mini-tender offer or mini-tender offer documentation" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

