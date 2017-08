Aug 1 (Reuters) - Grupa Zywiec SA :

* H1 revenue 1.26 billion zlotys ($323.21 million) versus 1.49 billion zlotys year ago

* H1 operating profit 170.9 million zlotys versus 112.6 million zlotys year ago

* H1 net profit 130.0 million zlotys versus 87.5 million zlotys year ago

* H1 volume of sales of beer was 5.8 million hectoliters versus 5.6 million hectoliters last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8984 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)