a year ago
BRIEF-Statoil plans $96 million sale of U.S. onshore assets
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Statoil plans $96 million sale of U.S. onshore assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa :

* Continues to optimise its U.S. onshore portfolio

* Has agreed a further sale of non-core assets in its U.S. onshore portfolio, third in Southern Marcellus in last two years

* Will divest some of its non-operated interests in state of west virginia to Antero resources corporation (Antero") for approximately usd 96 million in cash

* Statoil's net acreage included in this transaction is approximately 11,500 acres and its average working interest is 19%

* Statoil retains its operated properties in marcellus

* Divestment increases statoil's financial flexibility and allows capital to be focused on core activities in order to maximise value creation Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
