a year ago
BRIEF-Nedbank half-year diluted HEPS rises
August 1, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nedbank half-year diluted HEPS rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group :

* Nedbank group produced headline earnings of R5 427m¹, an increase of 2.0 pct for six months ended 30 June 2016

* Headline earnings growth of 2.0 pct - excluding ETI, headline earnings growth was 20.1 pct

* Diluted headline earnings per share increased 1.6 pct to 1 119 cents - excluding ETI, diluted headline earnings per share grew 19.7 pct

* Return on equity (excluding goodwill) of 15.7 pct and 18.4 pct

* Interim dividend per share up 6.1 pct to 570 cents

* Net asset value per share up by 9.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
