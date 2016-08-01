BRIEF-Moody's says EU banks are broadly resilient to EBA's severe scenario in 2016 stress tests

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Moody's on EU banks:

* EU banks are broadly resilient to EBA's severe scenario in 2016 stress tests

* Prove to be resilient under adverse conditions, marking a significant improvement upon the results of the EBA's test in 2014

* "The majority of European Union banks have robust capital levels in the adverse scenario"

* The 51 banks participating in the 2016 test display greater resilience to stressed conditions than the 2014 group Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)