a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's says EU banks are broadly resilient to EBA's severe scenario in 2016 stress tests
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 12:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says EU banks are broadly resilient to EBA's severe scenario in 2016 stress tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Moody's on EU banks:

* EU banks are broadly resilient to EBA's severe scenario in 2016 stress tests

* Prove to be resilient under adverse conditions, marking a significant improvement upon the results of the EBA's test in 2014

* "The majority of European Union banks have robust capital levels in the adverse scenario"

* The 51 banks participating in the 2016 test display greater resilience to stressed conditions than the 2014 group Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

