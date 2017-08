Aug 1 (Reuters) - Morphosys Ag

* Says group revenue in first half of 2016 totaled eur 24.3 million and EBIT amounted to eur -19.2 million

* Says group's liquidity position on june 30, 2016 equaled eur 279.7 million (December 31, 2015: eur 298.4 million)

* Says company confirms its 2016 guidance for revenue in range of eur 47 million to eur 52 million and EBIT between eur -58 million and eur -68 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: