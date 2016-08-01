FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-The Marketing Group acquires Augustus Group for a total of EUR 43.2 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
August 1, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-The Marketing Group acquires Augustus Group for a total of EUR 43.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Marketing Group Plc :

* The Marketing Group Plc acquires Augustus Group Ltd, establishing global TV content expertise

* Earnings per share will increase from 20.4 cents to 32.3 cents post acquisition

* Sees EBITDA to increase by about 4.8 million euros or over 100 pct in exchange for a share capital increase of about 6.6 million shares or about 34 pct

* Deal to acquire Augustus Group Ltd and its subsidiaries was agreed at strike price of 6.47 per share (based on 10 day volume weighted average), with total value of 43,200,000 euros ($48.27 million)

* This transaction this brings total shares under lock up in marketing group to just over 70 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.