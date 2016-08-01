FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hypoport H1 EBIT up at 11.1 mln euros
August 1, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hypoport H1 EBIT up at 11.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* H1 consolidated revenue rose by 9 percent to 73.7 million euros ($82.33 million) (H1 2015: 67.5 million euros)

* In H1 growth in EBIT was well into double digits, with a rise of 22 percent to 11.1 million euros (H1 2015: 9.1 million euros)

* Management board's forecasts for second half of year are positive

* 'For 2016 as a whole, we continue to forecast revenue and earnings growth that is just into double digits, both at group level and in three business units', says Chief Executive Officer Ronald Slabke Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

