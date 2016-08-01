FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nedbank sticks to 2016 organic growth guidance for diluted HEPS
August 1, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nedbank sticks to 2016 organic growth guidance for diluted HEPS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd :

* Guidance for organic growth in diluted headline earnings per share for 2016 remains unchanged

* Says expectations earlier in year of an economic recovery and interest rate normalisation in US have softened

* Says UK's vote to leave EU has triggered increased volatility across markets and added further uncertainty in UK and Eurozone

* Expects positive diluted HEPS growth, but to be lower than achieved in 2015, below medium-to-long-term target of consumer price index plus GDP growth plus 5 pct

* Hy headline earnings growth of 2,0 pct - excluding ETI, headline earnings growth was 20,1 pct

* HY diluted headline earnings per share increased 1,6 pct to 1 119 cents - excluding ETI, diluted headline earnings per share grew 19,7 pct

* Says H1 basel III common-equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio improved to 11,6 pct

* Says return on equity (excluding goodwill) of 15,7 pct and 18,4 pct, excluding eti

* Interim dividend per share up 6,1 pct to 570 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

