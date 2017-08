BRIEF-Deoleo H1 net loss widens to 19.8 million euros

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Deoleo SA :

* H1 net sales 339.0 million euros ($378.4 million) versus 410.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 19.8 million euros versus loss 15.5 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 24.1 million euros versus 23 million euros year ago

* Net financial debt 543.5 million euros at end of June versus 524.9 million euros at end of Dec. 2015

* Says appoints Pablo Pomares as new CFO

