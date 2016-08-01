FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics reports positive top-line results from Phase 2 Studies of HTX-011
August 1, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics reports positive top-line results from Phase 2 Studies of HTX-011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc :

* HTX-011 statistically superior to standard-of-care bupivacaine solution on both pain intensity and opioid use

* Heron therapeutics reports positive top-line results from phase 2 studies of htx-011 for management of post-operative pain

* Statistically significant reductions in pain intensity through 96 hours after bunion surgery and through 48 hours after hernia surgery

* HTX-011 has been generally well tolerated in ongoing phase 2 program, which has involved more than 250 administrations of htx-011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

