BRIEF-TDK's subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics for 13.20 euro per share

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tronics Microsystems SA :

* Tdk's subsidiary EPCOS will launch an all-cash public tender offer for all publicly-held shares of Tronics for a price of 13.20 euro ($14.74) per share

* Offer price per share of Tronics represents a 78.4 pct premium to closing share price as of July 7, 2016

* Offer will be conditional upon reaching a 66.67 pct success threshold

* Thales Avionics has informed EPCOS that it wishes to remain a strategic shareholder of Tronics