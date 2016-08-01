FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TDK's subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics for 13.20 euro per share
#Semiconductors
August 1, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TDK's subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics for 13.20 euro per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tronics Microsystems SA :

* Tdk's subsidiary EPCOS will launch an all-cash public tender offer for all publicly-held shares of Tronics for a price of 13.20 euro ($14.74) per share

* Offer price per share of Tronics represents a 78.4 pct premium to closing share price as of July 7, 2016

* Offer will be conditional upon reaching a 66.67 pct success threshold

* Thales Avionics has informed EPCOS that it wishes to remain a strategic shareholder of Tronics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

