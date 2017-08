Aug 1 (Reuters) - Haemonetics Corp

* Q1 fiscal 2017 revenue of $210.0 million; Q1 earnings per share $0.20; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $205.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company affirmed its fiscal 2017 guidance

* Full-year 2017 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $865.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2aW8HXi] Further company coverage: