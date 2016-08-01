FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transocean Ltd. agrees to acquire Transocean Partners
August 1, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transocean Ltd. agrees to acquire Transocean Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd

* Transocean partners common unitholders to receive 1.1427 shares of transocean per transocean partners unit in an all equity transaction

* Following completion of transaction, transocean partners will be 100% owned by transocean ltd

* Will have indirectly acquired 51% interests in the discoverer inspiration, the discoverer clear leader and the development driller iii

* Transocean ltd. Agrees to acquire transocean partners llc

* Transaction is expected to generally be non-taxable to transocean partners common unitholders

* Transocean partners' minimum quarterly distribution of $0.3625 per unit for q3 of 2016 is expected to be paid in q4 of 2016

* Transocean has already committed to voting its approximately 21.3 million common units in favor of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

