a year ago
BRIEF-Solarcity Corp enters into agreement with Tesla
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Solarcity Corp enters into agreement with Tesla

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Solarcity Corp

* On July 31, 2016, Tesla and Solarcity entered into an agreement and plan of merger

* Each share of common stock will be converted into right to receive 0.110 shares of Tesla common stock, par value $0.001 per share

* No fractional shares of Tesla common stock will be issued in merger; co stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares

* If merger is terminated under certain circumstances, Solarcity will be required to pay Tesla a termination fee in amount of $78.2 million

* Pursuant to 'go-shop' provision, for 45 calendar days following signing of agreement, co may solicit, discuss alternative proposals

* Following expiration of go-shop period, Solarcity will become subject to customary 'no shop' restrictions

* If co terminates merger to enter agreement with respect to alternative proposal with third party, co to pay Tesla termination fee of $26.1 million Source: bit.ly/2acckLw Further company coverage:

