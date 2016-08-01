FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Tesla to buy SolarCity in all-stock deal for $2.6 bln
August 1, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesla to buy SolarCity in all-stock deal for $2.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc :

* Tesla and SolarCity to combine

* Expect to achieve cost synergies of $150 million in the first full year after closing

* All-stock transaction with equity value of $2.6 billion based on 5-day volume-weighted average price of Tesla shares as of July 29, 2016

* SolarCity stockholders will receive 0.110 Tesla common shares per SolarCity share, valuing SolarCity common stock at $25.37 per share

* Expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Independent members of the Tesla and SolarCity boards of directors approved this transaction

* SolarCity is allowed to solicit alternative proposals during "go-shop" period Source text - bit.ly/2arIiT8 Further company coverage:

