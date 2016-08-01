FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Broadsoft reports quarterly non-GAAP EPS $0.49
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Broadsoft reports quarterly non-GAAP EPS $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Broadsoft Inc

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Quarterly GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Quarterly total revenue increased 27 percent year-over-year to $81.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $79.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.95 to $2.15

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $332 million to $340 million

* For Q3 of 2016, expects to achieve earnings on a non-GAAP basis of $0.26 to $0.41 per diluted common share

* For Q3 of 2016, Broadsoft anticipates revenue of $78 to $83 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $84.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.03, revenue view $337.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.