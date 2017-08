Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kyocera Corp

* Kyocera to acquire 100% ownership of optical component manufacturer Melles Griot KK

* Melles Griot KK is expected to become a wholly owned Kyocera group company effective on september 1, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)