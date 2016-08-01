BRIEF-Inventiv health says does not plan to pursue IPO at this time

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Inventiv Health

* Says advent to make material equity investment in Inventiv Health, valuing company at $3.8 bln on a cash free, debt-free basis

* Inventiv Health announces from Advent International

* Advent International has joined Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL) as an equal equity owner of inventiv health

* Inventiv Group Holdings, Inc., indirect parent co of Inventiv Health, does not plan to pursue IPO of common stock at this time