a year ago
BRIEF-Inventiv health says does not plan to pursue IPO at this time
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Inventiv health says does not plan to pursue IPO at this time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Inventiv Health

* Says advent to make material equity investment in Inventiv Health, valuing company at $3.8 bln on a cash free, debt-free basis

* Inventiv Health announces from Advent International

* Advent International has joined Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL) as an equal equity owner of inventiv health

* Inventiv Group Holdings, Inc., indirect parent co of Inventiv Health, does not plan to pursue IPO of common stock at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
