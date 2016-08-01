FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare and some units enter into new term loan agreement
August 1, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare and some units enter into new term loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Genesis Healthcare Inc :

* On July 29, 2016, co and certain of its units entered into four-year term loan agreement with HCRI Tucson Properties - SEC filing

* New term loan agreement matures on July 29, 2020

* New term loan agreement provides for term loans in the aggregate principal amount of $120.0 million

* Net proceeds of new term loan used to repay all outstanding term loans and obligations of co and its units under prior term loan Source text: (bit.ly/2atCuWC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

