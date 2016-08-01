BRIEF-Diamond Offshore Drilling sees 2016 capex about $650 mln - conf call

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc:

* "We are expecting our capital expenditures to be approximately $650 million in 2016" - Conference Call

* Sees depreciation expense of $400 million for full-year and about $85 million- $90 million for Q3

* Intends to deploy first systems to Ocean Blacklion and Ocean Blackrhino drillships towards the end of the year

* Expects Q3 rig operating costs, in the line contract drilling expense, of about $195 million- $215 million

* Sees 2016 maintenance capital cost of about $140 million, below prior-year spend of $215 million

* Sees 2016 newbuild capital expenditures of about $510 million, including Q2 payment for delivery of Ocean GreatWhite

* "We may have seen a bottom in the oil price, but it is clear that volatility will be with us for some time to come"

* "Utilization is still declining at almost 5 percent per quarter and contracting is essentially next to zero"

* Says will see a slight increase in run rate when the Ocean Greatwhite goes into service towards the end of this year

* Says Ocean Greatwhite to begin drilling campaign for BP in late Q4 at a rate of $585,000/day Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)