a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's rates Microsoft's new senior notes at Aaa
August 1, 2016 / 1:47 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's rates Microsoft's new senior notes at Aaa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Ratings reflects expectations that microsoft's business model will remain exceptionally robust as it transitions from on premise licensing

* Believes microsoft may also raise debt to support future dividend, share buybacks such that gross debt could exceed $90 billion in fiscal 2017

* Expects microsoft will fund pending linkedin acquisition entirely with debt, leading to microsoft's gross adjusted debt to ebitda above 2x

* Moody's rates microsoft's new senior notes at aaa Source text (bit.ly/2atKlmR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

