a year ago
BRIEF-Trina Solar enters agreement for going private transaction
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trina Solar enters agreement for going private transaction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Trina Solar Ltd :

* Trina Solar enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction

* Agrees to all-cash transaction implying an equity value of company of approximately $1.1 billion

* Company will be acquired by an investor consortium in an all-cash transaction

* Board of directors resolved to recommend that company's shareholders vote to authorize and approve merger agreement and merger

* Jifan Gao, chairman, CEO and his affiliates agreed to vote all shares, ADSs they own in favor of approval of merger agreement

* Investor consortium comprises Great Zhongou Asset Management (Shanghai), Liuan Xinshi Asset Management Co.,and/or respective units,among others

* Board of directors approved merger agreement

* Each ordinary share will be cancelled and cease to exist in exchange for right to receive $0.232 in cash without interest

* Each ADS of co, representing 50 shares, will be cancelled in exchange for right to receive $11.60 in cash without interest

* Investor consortium comprises Gao,Shanghai Xingsheng Equity Investment & Management,Shanghai Xingjing Investment Management, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
