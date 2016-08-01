FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solocal Group announces plan to reduce its debt by two-thirds
August 1, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Solocal Group announces plan to reduce its debt by two-thirds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Solocal Group Sa

* Solocal Group announces a financial restructuring plan to reduce its debt by two-thirds

* Financial debt would be reduced from 1,164 million euros ($1.30 billion) to 400 million euros, thereby reducing financial leverage of group from 4.2x to 1.5x

* Equity would be strenghtened through: rights issue preserving shareholder`s preferential subscription rights for 400 million euros at 1 euro per share

* Equity would be strenghtened through: a debt to equity leading to a capital increase reserved to all its creditors

* Should rights issue be fully subscribed in cash by existing shareholders, existing shareholders would own 84.4 pct of company`s share capital post-restructuring

* Should rights issue be fully subscribed in cash by existing shareholders: creditors would own 15.6 pct of company`s share capital post-restructuring

* Those creditors would receive in return for their 1,164 million euros receivables: 400 million euros of reinstated debt, 380 million euros of cash and 15.6 pct of company`s share capital

* If rights issue is fully subscribed in cash, such reserved share capital increase would reach an amount of 384 million euros at a price of 4.73 euros per share

* Sees Internet revenue growth close to 10 pct in 2018, sustainable EBITDA to revenue margin between 28 pct and 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

