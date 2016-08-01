FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Elbit Imaging says Plaza Centers to sell Torun Plaza, Suwaki Plaza shopping and entertainment centres in Poland
August 1, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elbit Imaging says Plaza Centers to sell Torun Plaza, Suwaki Plaza shopping and entertainment centres in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit imaging announces signing a non-binding loi regarding the sale of torun plaza and suwaki plaza shopping and entertainment centres in poland, by its subsidiary, plaza centers

* Total agreed value of portfolio is eur 121 million, subject to adjustments on basis of in place net operating income and future noi

* Under terms of loi, portfolio will remain under plaza's management until december 31, 2017

* Disposal is currently expected to complete by end of october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

