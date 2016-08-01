Aug 1 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit imaging announces signing a non-binding loi regarding the sale of torun plaza and suwaki plaza shopping and entertainment centres in poland, by its subsidiary, plaza centers

* Total agreed value of portfolio is eur 121 million, subject to adjustments on basis of in place net operating income and future noi

* Under terms of loi, portfolio will remain under plaza's management until december 31, 2017

* Under terms of loi, portfolio will remain under plaza's management until december 31, 2017

* Disposal is currently expected to complete by end of october 2016