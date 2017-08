Aug 1 (Reuters) - Barbara Bui SA :

* H1 revenue 10.2 million euros ($11.4 million) versus 12.8 million euros year ago

* Backlog of fall/winter 2016 is in line with expectations and will contribute to revenues in H2 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2aGqftb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)