a year ago
BRIEF-AB InBev sees SABMiller deal to close on Oct. 10
August 1, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AB InBev sees SABMiller deal to close on Oct. 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa

* Ab inbev and sabmiller have agreed an expected timetable for implementation of combination.

* Expected timetable envisages shareholder meetings of ab inbev and sabmiller being held on 28 september 2016

* Expected timetable and next steps

* Expected timetable envisages publication of uk scheme document as well as other key transaction documents on 26 august

* Expected timetable envisages completion of combination on 10 october 2016 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
