a year ago
BRIEF-Anheuser Busch Inbev announces expected timetable in SABMiller combination
#Beverages - Brewers
August 1, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anheuser Busch Inbev announces expected timetable in SABMiller combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev SA :

* Anheuser-Busch Inbev announces expected timetable and next steps in recommended combination with SABMiller

* Expected timetable envisages completion of recommended combination on Oct. 10

* Expected timetable envisages publication of the UK scheme document as well as the other key transaction documents on Aug. 26

* Expected timetable envisages shareholder meetings of AB Inbev and SABMiller being held on Sept. 28 and completion of the combination on Oct. 10

* Belgian offer opens and closes Oct. 7

* New listing of the combined group on euronext brussels and secondary listings on Oct. 11

* Belgian merger becomes effective and combination completes Oct. 10 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2asxrs6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

