a year ago
August 1, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Frontier Communications posts Q2 shr loss $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp

* Frontier communications reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 shr loss $0.07

* Q2 revenue $2.608 bln vs I/B/E/S view $2.74 bln

* Q2 shr view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 guidance ranges narrowed

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures to be in range of $1,275 mln to $1,325 mln

* Sees 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be in range of $825 mln to $900 mln

* Says for full year 2017, Frontier expects adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $4 bln

* Raising cost synergy target to $1.25 bln from $700 mln annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

