BRIEF-Devry Education Group received a Civil Investigative Demand from Attorney General of Commonwealth of Massachusetts
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Devry Education Group received a Civil Investigative Demand from Attorney General of Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Devry Education Group Inc

* On July 26, received a Civil Investigative Demand from Attorney General of Commonwealth of Massachusetts

* Civil Investigative Demand relates to Devry University's recruitment of students, reporting of placement from Jan 2011 to date

* Devry Group intends to cooperate with MAAG with a view toward demonstrating compliant nature of its practices.

* Civil Investigative Demand seeks information from January 1 to present in connection with investigation of possible unfair methods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

