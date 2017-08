Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care AG

* Says q2 ebit $641 million

* Says q2 net income $294 million

* Says q2 sales $4,420 million

* Reuters poll average for fmc q2 net revenue was $4.44 billion, ebit $634 million, net income $284 million

* Says despite unfavorable foreign currency developments and continuous cost pressure, we are confident we will achieve our full year guidance