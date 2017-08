Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vilmorin & Cie SA :

* FY sales 1.33 billion euros ($1.49 billion) versus 1.27 billion euros year ago

* Should post a slight growth in current operating margin rate for fiscal year 2015-2016

* Vilmorin & Cie's net income for year will be lower than previous fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)