BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises confirms arrangements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises Lp :

* Co-Manager agreements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter expired on July 31, 2016 in accordance and in full compliance with their terms and conditions.

* In interim, Brett Icahn and David Schechter have entered into consulting agreements with Icahn Enterprises

* "Believe that an agreement will be reached shortly" with Brett Icahn and Schechter

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. confirms arrangements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter

* Co-Managers will again manage a new portfolio of investments for Icahn Enterprises under new co-manager agreements in future

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: