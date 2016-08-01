BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises confirms arrangements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises Lp :
* Co-Manager agreements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter expired on July 31, 2016 in accordance and in full compliance with their terms and conditions.
* In interim, Brett Icahn and David Schechter have entered into consulting agreements with Icahn Enterprises
* "Believe that an agreement will be reached shortly" with Brett Icahn and Schechter
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. confirms arrangements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter
* Co-Managers will again manage a new portfolio of investments for Icahn Enterprises under new co-manager agreements in future
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: