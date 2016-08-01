FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises confirms arrangements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter
August 1, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises confirms arrangements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises Lp :

* Co-Manager agreements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter expired on July 31, 2016 in accordance and in full compliance with their terms and conditions.

* In interim, Brett Icahn and David Schechter have entered into consulting agreements with Icahn Enterprises

* "Believe that an agreement will be reached shortly" with Brett Icahn and Schechter

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. confirms arrangements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter

* Co-Managers will again manage a new portfolio of investments for Icahn Enterprises under new co-manager agreements in future

