a year ago
BRIEF-Blackhawk Network Holdings says Co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
August 1, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blackhawk Network Holdings says Co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc

* Says on July 27, 2016, Co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank

* Amended credit agreement provides for the extension of credit in an aggregate principal amount of up to US$700 million

* Revolving credit facility and the term loan facility are scheduled to mature on July 27, 2021

* Says amended credit agreement amends and restates the company's credit agreement dated as of March 28, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

