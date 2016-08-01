FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Theranos unveils diagnostic-testing technologies at AACC meeting
August 1, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Theranos unveils diagnostic-testing technologies at AACC meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Theranos Unveils Its Diagnostic

* Theranos says "will be working with academic institutions and other independent parties to validate and publish our results"

* Released results on nucleic acid detection capabilities of minilab, and discussed its zika nucleic acid-amplification-based assay.

* Company has submitted assay validation data for zika assay to fda for an emergency use authorization.

* Testing technologies at american association for clinical chemistry meeting

* Presented topline performance results for minilab platform and results on performance of capillary blood samples on a sampling of assays on minilab. Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

