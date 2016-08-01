FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nortech Systems says to close facility in Augusta, Wisconsin
August 1, 2016 / 9:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nortech Systems says to close facility in Augusta, Wisconsin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nortech Systems Inc

* Consolidation and restructuring costs are expected to become fully accretive once consolidation has been completed

* Nortech systems to close facility in augusta, wisconsin

* Says plans to close its manufacturing facility in augusta, wis., by end of 2016

* Consolidation, restructuring costs expected to be offset with savings and have minimal financial impact on co's 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

