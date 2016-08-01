FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elizabeth Arden says co, certain foreign subsidiaries enter into amendment of credit facility
August 1, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elizabeth Arden says co, certain foreign subsidiaries enter into amendment of credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Elizabeth Arden

* On july 26, 2016, co, certain foreign subsidiaries entered into amendment of existing credit facility with syndicate of banks

* Amended credit facility now provides for canadian senior secured revolving credit sub-facility in aggregate amount of up to us$15 million

* Amended credit facility provides for european senior secured revolving credit sub-facility in amount of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2an9qAX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

