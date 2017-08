Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sulzer AG :

* To supply feedwater pumps for nuclear reactor in China

* Has been awarded a contract for delivery of main feedwater pumps and start-up feedwater pumps

* Received this order in May 2016 and will complete delivery of equipment by end of 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2aIbHJE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)