FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Terex Q2 adj EPS $0.64 from continuing operations excluding items
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Terex Q2 adj EPS $0.64 from continuing operations excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Terex Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 from continuing operations excluding items

* Believe earnings per share and net sales for full year 2016 will be consistent with previous guidance.

* Terex corp says "we continued to face challenging markets in q2"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $5.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $1.3 billion

* Qtrly net sales $1.3 billion versus $1.83 billion last year

* In q2, took additional steps to simplify manufacturing footprint and lower cost base

* Expect earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $0.85 and $1.15 in 2016

* Excluding restructuring and other unusual items, expect net sales of $4.3 billion to $4.5 billion in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.