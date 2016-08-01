FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Freightcar America says cutting salaried workforce by 15 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freightcar America says cutting salaried workforce by 15 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Freightcar America Inc

* Freightcar america, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Freightcar america inc q2 shr loss $0.04

* Targeted cost reduction plan expected to reduce annual operating costs by approximately $5.0 million

* Freightcar america inc q2 revenue $126.2 mln vs $235.6 mln

* Freightcar america inc q2 rev view $163.4 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Freightcar america inc q2 shr view $0.43 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Freightcar america inc - qtrly revenue of $126.2 mln on deliveries of 1,372 units

* Freightcar america inc says cutting salaried workforce by 15 pct

* Freightcar america inc - over next 12 months, company expects to reduce its annual operating costs by approximately $5 mln

* Freightcar america inc - delivered 1,372 railcars in q2 of 2016 compared to 2,611 railcars

* Freightcar america inc says to close johnstown administrative office

* Freightcar america inc qtrly diversified backlog totaling 6,207 railcars valued at $612 mln

* Freightcar america inc says cost reduction actions are currently underway and are expected to be completed by middle of 2017

* Freightcar america inc - company expects to incur approximately $1.5 mln of costs in q3 of 2016 as a result of cost reduction plan

* Freightcar america inc - diversified backlog totaling 6,207 railcars valued at $612 mln at qtr end

* Freightcar america inc -full year 2016 deliveries now expected to be between 5,600 and 6,100 railcars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.