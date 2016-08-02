FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WISeKey International Holding to acquire IoT integrated circuits and semiconductor business from INSIDE Secure
#Semiconductors
August 2, 2016 / 5:15 AM / in a year

BRIEF-WISeKey International Holding to acquire IoT integrated circuits and semiconductor business from INSIDE Secure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* Signs a binding agreement to acquire IoT integrated circuits and semiconductor business from INSIDE Secure

* Upon completion of transaction, WISeKey will pay INSIDE Secure 2 million Swiss francs ($2.07 million) in cash (net of transferred cash) plus bonds convertible into listed shares of WISeKey International Holding Ltd worth 11 million francs

* Acquisition and technology integration will create first ever comprehensive trusted end-to-end cybersecurity platform for people and objects (IoT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9669 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

