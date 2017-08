Aug 2 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA :

* Says new meta-analysis shows that Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC) with Hexvix/Cysview significantly reduces rate of progression in bladder cancer

* Meta-Analysis continues to show that BLC with Hexvix is optimal treatment for bladder cancer patients

