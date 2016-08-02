BRIEF-Travis Perkins says EU referendum hit demand

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins Plc
* Continued growth momentum and investing for medium term returns
* H1 adjusted operating profit 194 million sg, up 4.9 percent
* Result of eu referendum has created significant uncertainty in outlook for our end markets and we did experience weaker demand in run up to and immediately following referendum
* Too early to precisely predict end market demand and we will continue to monitor lead indicators we track and will react accordingly.