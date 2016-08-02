BRIEF-GVC says replaces existing financing arrangements

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gvc Holdings Plc

* Has entered into a commitment with nomura international plc ("nomura") for a replacement of gvc's existing financing

* Proceeds of which are to be applied towards repayment of its secured eur 400 million term loan facility with cerberus business finance, llc

* Gvc and nomura have committed to eur 250 million nomura loan with formal documentation of agreement being signed by 31 october 2016

* Balance of cerberus loan will be repaid from existing cash resources

* Replacement of existing financing arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: