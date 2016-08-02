FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diamyd Medical: Cellaviva appointed European distributor for StemBioSys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB :

* Says its associated company Cellaviva AB has signed an agreement regarding the European distribution rights for a stem cell product developed by StemBioSys, Inc., a privatetly held biomedical company based in San Antonio, Texas, USA

* Agreement entails that Cellaviva becomes the exclusive distributor for StemBioSys' products in Sweden and Denmark with non-exclusive rights covering the rest of Europe Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

