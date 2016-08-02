FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare: OmeGo patent notice of allowance in US and new study on ProGo
August 2, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare: OmeGo patent notice of allowance in US and new study on ProGo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* US patent office has issued a Notice of Allowance on one of HBC's key licensed-in salmon oil patent applications

* Grant of this patent will allow HBC to bolster its marketing for improved heart health with a unique and proprietary mechanism of action now with patent protection in largest nutraceutical market in world

* Trial shows that even small doses of ProGo will stimulate energy and vitality in normal individuals

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

